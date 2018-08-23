Taratsa Film Festival | Thessaloniki | To August 26

Bringing film buffs up to Thessaloniki's rooftops for the past five years in a row, the Taratsa International Film Festival of Thessaloniki runs at different venues across the northern port city through Sunday, August 26. Mostly comprised of shorts and medium-length films, the festival is split into the following categories: Wide Lens, Greek Scene, Student Angle and Parallel Screenings. Program and venue details are available on the website www.taratsaiff.com.