Full Moon | Around Greece | August 25 & 26

Selected museums and archaeological sites across the country will be open to the public free of charge for the August full moon on Sunday, with several also hosting cultural events not just on the night itself, but across the weekend. On Sunday, at the Temple of Poseidon in Sounio, acclaimed composer Giorgos Andreou will present highlights from his own body work but also from that of other well-known Greek and foreign songwriters. He will be on the piano, with Yiannis Kotsiras and Korina Legaki on vocals. The show starts at 9 p.m. Another highlight is the show at Mystras in the Peloponnese, where soprano Elena Kelesidi joins forces with three folk singers for a concert of works by Yiannis Markopoulos, at 8.30 p.m. At the National Archaeological Museum in Athens (44 Patission, Omonia), there will be readings of ancient Greek works starting at 8.15 p.m., followed by a free guided tour (in Greek) of selected exhibits and a classical music concert at 10.15 p.m. with the award-winning Nikea Guitar Ensemble. The Acropolis Museum (15 Dionysiou Areopagitou), meanwhile, will present the Athens Philharmonic in classic tunes from the golden age of Greek cinema, starting at 9 p.m. Admission to the museum will also be free of charge from 8 p.m. until 12 midnight. At the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki (6 Manoli Andronikou), singers Areti Ketime, Evi Siamanta and Panos Zois will perform traditional and folk music from different parts of the world, starting at 9.30 p.m. In Crete, the archaeological museums of Hania and Iraklio will be hosting concerts both on Saturday and Sunday, while the Archaeological Site of Tylissos will be holding an evening of jazz on Sunday, at 9 p.m. Wherever you are, ask at the nearest site or museum for any special events this weekend.