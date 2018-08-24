Profit-taking pushes Greek stocks lower

Greek stocks posted losses on the Athens stock exchange on Friday as traders cashed in on the gains of the two previous sessions, during which the general index rose 3.69 percent.

The general index fell 0.87 percent to close at 724.85 points against Thursday’s 731.19 points.

On a weekly basis, it has risen 2.04 percent. Since the beginning of August, it has shed 4.78 percent and since the beginning of the year it has retreated 9.66 percent. Turnover was a low 20.59 million euros.

The Large-Cap index ended 0.78 percent lower and the Mid-Cap lost 0.16 percent.

National Bank (1.18 pct), Motor Oil (0.81 pct) and Coca-Cola HBC (0.24 pct) recorded gains among blue chip stocks, while Sarantis (-4.05 pct) Athens Water (-3.25 pct) and Alpha Bank (-2.57 pct) ended with losses.