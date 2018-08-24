The Transport Ministry is reportedly mulling the introduction of zone pricing to the public transport system in the bid to increase revenues.

The new system would be implemented on the heels of the recent installation of ticket barriers at metro and ISAP electric railway stations in Athens, and the introduction of new rules forcing passengers to board only from the front door of buses.

With recent data suggesting that the Greek state loses some 40 million euros a year from rampant fare-dodging, the ministry believes that a new zone pricing system will go a long way to address the problem.

“Some will win and some will lose from this system,” Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis said.

According to the new system, commuters will be charged on the basis of their destination, as is the case in other cities. In other words, the price of a journey will depend on its distance.

At the moment, ticket fares on the transport system in Attica are the same regardless of the distance covered.

The new pricing system will lead to cheaper, as well as more expensive, fares and officials at the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) believe it will also lead to increased revenues.

Kathimerini understands that the new system will be introduced initially on rail services, as it is easier to calculate distances compared to buses and trolley buses.

Officials are also reportedly thinking of using some of the increased revenue that will be accrued by new system to finance the renewal of the capital’s fleet of buses.