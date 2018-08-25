Two men crossed Evros River with drugs in boat

Police in northern Greece are questioning two foreign nationals, both aged 28, who were stopped near the Turkish border on Friday with just over a kilogram of heroin in their possession.

The two men, who are believed to be members of a cross-border drug smuggling racket, were caught near the border town of Didymoteicho.

It appears that they used a plastic boat to sneak into Greece across the Evros River.

The pair attempted to resist arrest, police sources said.