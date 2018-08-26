NEWS |

 
Suspected burglar dies in fall from sixth-floor window

TAGS: Crime

 Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say a 43-year-old man was killed while allegedly committing a burglary on Saturday night.

The city’s police said Sunday that the man allegedly broke into a 6th-floor warehouse at around 10 p.m. and stole a pneumatic drill. They think he tried to get out through a window, but slipped and landed on a metal awning on the first floor.

Police say the man was killed instantly and break-in tools were inside a bag he had with him when he died. [AP]

