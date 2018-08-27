ATHEX: Banks lead rise at Athens Exchange

Banks recorded robust gains on Monday, leading the benchmark at the Athens stock market higher in the first session of the week.

Stocks of Piraeus Bank, PPC, Jumbo and the National Bank overperformed, though turnover remained thin.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 736.27 points, adding 1.56 percent to Friday’s 724.85 points. The index recorded an intraday high of 739.02 points.

Turnover was 26.31 million euros in volume of 15,992,619 shares. The large-cap FTSE-25 index climbed 1.32 percent and the mid-cap index ended 2.04 pct higher. The banking index jumped 2.88 percent.

Among blue chips, Piraeus Bank ascended 6.38 percent, Public Power Corporation rose 4.91 percent, GEK-TERNA was up 3.29 percent, Jumbo rose 2.87 percent and NBG gained 2.25 percent, while OLP fell 0.73 percent and Coca-Cola HBC declined a marginal 0.03 percent.

Among market sectors, banks (2.88 pct), utilities (2.63 pct) and health (2.43 pct) scored big gains, while commerce (-2.24 pct) and food (-0.03 pct) registered losses.