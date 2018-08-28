Anarchist group scales gates of Foreign Ministry

Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas scaled the gates of a Foreign Ministry building in Athens on Tuesday morning and left a bag containing a Palestinian flag and photographs of people killed in recent clashes with the Israeli army.

A video of the incident, posted on anti-authoritarian websites, shows a number of members of the group climbing over the gate and leaving the bag in a laneway between buildings.

In a statement accompanying the video, the group said the bag also contained “photographs of the dead from the last episode in the genocide of a people on the occasion of the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by another long-time strategic ally of the Greek state, the US”.

Main opposition New Democracy said the “invasion” of the embassy showed that nothing was safe in SYRIZA-ruled Greece.

“After the Defense Ministry and the embassies, now an invasion of the Foreign Ministry in the heart of Athens! Nothing works in the SYRIZA era. Nothing can be considered safe,” party foreign affairs spokesman Giorgos Koumoutsakos said.