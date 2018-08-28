Independent MP in talks with Kammenos

An MP who was expelled from the New Democracy parliamentary group last October has said she will explore policy similarities with the Independent Greeks party.

Katerina Papakosta was removed from the main opposition party’s parliamentary group for straying from the party line. She subsequently set up the New Greek Momentum party.

Papakosta met with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the leader of Independent Greeks, on Tuesday.

Both politicians said they were responding to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ call for political forces to support the country.

The SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition controls just 152 seats out of 300 in parliament.