The Athens Open-Air Film Festival comes to an end on Wednesday, August 29, with a screening of the classic and chilling 1963 horror “Lord of the Flies,” based on the 1954 novel by Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding. The screening will take place in the garden of the Numismatic Museum, starting at 9 p.m., and is free of charge.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou