Government reshuffle leaves key posts untouched, adds new faces

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, keeping key ministers in place while bringing in some new faces.

As expected, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, Tsipras's coalition partner, kept their posts.

The key changes were the shift of deputy defense minister Fotis Kouvelis to Shipping Minister and the inclusion of independent MP and former conservative party cadre Katerina Papakosta as deputy citizens' protection minister under Olga Gerovassili.

Gerovassili was replaced as Administrative Reform Minister by former socialist minister Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou.

Other new names included Michalis Kalogirou as Justice Minister, replacing Stavros Kontonis, and Alexis Haritsis as interior minister.