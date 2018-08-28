Greek stocks advance amid volatility

Greek stocks held on to their gains at the Athens Exchange on Tuesday, in a trading session marked by intense volatility, despite the positive climate in the European markets after the trade deal between the United States and Mexico.

Persistently low turnover is keeping the market’s prospects limited in the coming days.

The ATHEX general index added 0.16 percent to end at 737.47 points, with the large-cap index rising a marginal 0.04 percent, mid-caps ending 0.69 pct higher and banks moving ahead 0.67 pct.

Turnover came to 31.9 million euros on volume of 20,129,602 shares. Investors will be focusing on the banking sector this week, as lenders announce second-quarter results and ahead of National Bank’s reverse split on its stocks (10 old stocks for one new).

The bank’s stock will stop being traded today and re-enter on September 3, with a new price at 2.4480 euros per share.

Among the blue chip stocks that rose were Eurobank (+2.67 pct), Lamda (+2.24 pct), followed by Mytilineos, Piraeus Bank and OLP who booked profits over 1 percent, while GEK Terna, Athens Water and Jumbo recorded losses of less than 1 percent.