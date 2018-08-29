WHAT’S ON |

 
Gypsy Punk & Swing | Athens | August 31

Riotous gypsy punk act The Great Malarkey travels from London to Athens for a gig at the Greek capital's Gazarte roof stage, a year after the release of its second album, “The Doghouse.” The band will be joined on this energy-packed night by The Speakeasies, an act from Thessaloniki that has become a favorite on the Athens live music circuit. Tickets cost 10 euros in advance and 12 euros on the night at the door, which opens at 10 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,
tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr

