The Single Property Tax, widely known by its acronym ENFIA, remains an important factor in our lives, unfortunately.

It is a tax that is unfair – and sometimes tantamount to downright confiscation – as it is calculated on the basis of taxable values that no longer exist and is also imposed on properties that are not being rented out and are not being sold.

The levy is the price we have been obliged to pay for politicians who avoided bold moves such as broadening the tax base and curbing wasteful spending in the Greek public sector.

It was the ENFIA, in fact, that pushed a section of Greece’s erstwhile middle class to SYRIZA in the 2015 general elections as the leftists had pledged to abolish it.

But they did nothing of the sort, and it remains an outrageous tax.