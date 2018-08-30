Lanthimos returns to Venice with quirky period drama

Left to right, British actor Nicholas Hoult, US actress Emma Stone, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, British actress Olivia Colman and British actor Joe Alwyn pose during a photocall for “The Favorite” at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Italy, Thursday. Lanthimos’s latest film, an absurdist period comedy about two cousins courting the favor of Queen Anne in 18th century England, is competing for the top prize at the festival, running to September 8. It is a follow-up to the award-winning director’s thriller “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” [EPA]