The so-called Paraskevopoulos law (introduced in 2015 by the justice minister at the time, Nikos Paraskevopoulos) and other measures introduced by the leftist-led administration have undermined security by leading to the release from prison of major organized crime players, as well as dangerous criminals.

They have also resulted in other high-profile prison releases that caused widespread dismay among the public.



Greece has a new justice minister. It would be a grave mistake to maintain the Paraskevopoulos law, thereby risking yet another round of indiscriminate prison releases.

The consequences of that would be devastating.