Ferry strike still on for Monday as unionists reject raise offer

A meeting on Friday between representatives of the Seamen’s Federation (PNO) and the association of coastal shipowners on a new collective labor contract proved fruitless, meaning that a strike announced for all ships and ferries across Greece on Monday will go ahead.

Shipowners made an improved offer, with a 1 percent raise to seafarers’ salaries as of September and another 1 percent from June 2019, but it was rejected by unionists.

PNO will convene again on Monday to decide how it will proceed with its industrial action.

Shipowners stressed in a statement that unlike other sectors, ferry workers have seen no salary reductions during the financial crisis.