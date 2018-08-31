Change of guard in Athens

Tourists watching the iconic changing of the guard in front of Parliament in Athens on Friday also snap the new cabinet, as ministers (not seen) pose for an official photo. Speaking at the first meeting of his new cabinet following Tuesday’s reshuffle, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday that the fiscal adjustments imposed by Greece’s three bailout programs had come to an end on August 20 and that policy would now shift towards supporting those who have borne the brunt of the economic crisis. "The cycle of guardianship has come to a close," Tsipras told his ministers. [InTime News]