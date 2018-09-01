The Greek Police (ELAS) has proven itself capable on numerous occasions of solving even the most complicated of crimes. This was more than evident in the swift arrest of the suspects accused of causing the death of a young student on central Athens’s Philopappou Hill last month while trying to mug him, an incident that shocked public opinion.



There are, however, other serious cases of murder where the perpetrators remain at large. Notable among these is that of businessman Alexandros Stamatiadis who died in April after a violent altercation with burglars who broke into his home in the Athens suburb of Kifissia.



It is textbook knowledge that the more time that is allowed to go by, the harder it is to crack a case, and ELAS should not rest until it solves this one and others like it.