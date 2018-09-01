Prominent women's rights activist dies at age 101

Tributes poured in over the weekend for Alice Yotopoulos-Marangopoulos, the country’s first female university rector, a leading criminologist and former president of the International Alliance of Women, who was laid to rest on Saturday in a civil funeral. She was 101.

“Alice Yotopoulos-Marangopoulos’s institutional and political legacy is an emblematic academic career and a committed – indeed uncompromising – battle in defense of the fundamental rights of man,” said Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis hailed her contribution to landmark legislation promoting gender equality and respect for human dignity.