FYROM FM optimistic majority will support name deal in referendum

The Foreign Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Nikola Dimitrov has appeared optimistic that a deal with Greece on the name issue will be approved in the Balkan country's September 30 referendum.



“I am certain the agreement will be accepted by our citizens, because whenever we are before a historic crossroads, we make wise choices,” Dimitrov told the IBNA news agency on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna late Friday.



“I am also confident that even the ones, from both sides, opposing the agreement will, from a historical perspective, accept that this is an important step forward because there will be many benefits,” he was quoted as saying.



“We are neighbors, we cannot change this fact, history cannot be changed, but we can influence our future and make it better.”



Under the deal, FYROM will be renamed “Republic of North Macedonia.”



The referendum question, which does not spell out the new name, will be, “Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”