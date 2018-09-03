Head of US military in Greece on two-day official visit
Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, started an official two-day visit to Greece on Monday.
The top US military officer is undertaking the visit following an invitation from the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis.