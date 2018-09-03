Two Greeks head to Nepal to tackle world's eighth highest peak

Veteran climbers Antonis Sykaris and Giorgos Marinos are set to become the first Greeks to scale the world’s eighth-highest peak, flying off to Kathmandu late on Monday night.

Standing at an altitude of 8,163 meters above sea level, Mount Manaslu is located in the Nepalese Himalayas and the mission of the two Greeks is expected to take roughly a month-and-a-half.

Hailed as one of Greece’s most experienced climbers, Marinos earlier this year tackled Alaska’s Denali, the highest mountain in North America at 6,159 meters.

Sykaris meanwhile scaled Everest in 2017 and last May reached the top of the world’s third highest peak, Kangchenjunga in India.