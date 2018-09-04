Supreme Court approves Vinnik's extradition to Russia

Greece’s Supreme Court on Tuesday gave its approval for the extradition of cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator, to Russia.



The 39-year-old Russian national is wanted in Russia for alleged cyberattacks against banks resulting in damages of around 750 million roubles.



His lawyer said the court will issue a written decision on September 14.



Since his arrest last year in northern Greece on a US-issued international arrest warrant, the Greek justice system has accepted extradition requests from Russia, the US and France.



In December 2017, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a US extradition request in connection with a 4-billion-dollar bitcoin fraud case.



The Supreme Court panel that issued Tuesday's ruling is expected to also rule on a French request for Vinnik’s extradition to strand trial on fraud and extortion charges.



In cases of competing requests, the final decision is taken by Greece’s justice minister.