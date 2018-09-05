Greece’s prison system is close to breaking point.



This has been the case for years but problems have been aggravated due to the impact of the so-called Paraskevopoulos law (introduced in 2015 by the justice minister at the time, Nikos Paraskevopoulos) that has led to the early release of dangerous criminals.



The new legal framework created even more loopholes in a system that was already inadequate. The impact is everywhere to be seen.