The insufficient maintenance of the power transmission and distribution systems that has led to repeated power failures in the capital and on several islands this summer is illustrated by the data on spending by the authorities responsible for keeping the network in shape.

The data that the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) released on Monday to refute allegations of problematic maintenance point to an increase in investment; in fact, comparatively speaking, investment in maintaining the transmission system has been considerably reduced in recent years, while there has also been a major drop in the number of technical personnel.

ADMIE announced that maintenance costs (including damage repair) rose 5.6 percent from 37.4 million euros in 2015 to 39.5 million euros in 2017.

What ADMIE – which is now fully controlled by the state – stopped short of saying is that the number of transmission stations in the system has increased by 45 percent in the last eight years due to the high penetration of renewable energy sources. At the same there has also been a 45 percent reduction in the number of technical staff.