Twenty people killed in 363 road accidents Attica in August

Twenty people were killed and 425 were injured in 363 road accidents in Attica alone last month, according to the official data from the region's traffic police.

Of those injured, 13 suffered serious trauma, while the rest were hurt lightly.

The main causes of those accidents were reckless and careless driving, the violation of traffic signs and traffic rules by pedestrians, while the lack of helmets for motorcycle drivers and their passengers increased, in many cases, the severity of the injuries.

in total, traffic police recorded 15,115 violations in August.