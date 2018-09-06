Commission urged to address Turkish provocations against Greek fishermen

European Parliament lawmaker Eliza Vozemberg has asked the European Commission to look into claims by Greek fishermen that Turkish trawlers have been systematically violating Greek territorial waters.

The New Democracy MEP cited a formal complaint filed by 36 Greek fishermen to the government in which they speak of an “escalation of an uneven and undeclared war by Turkish fishermen and Turkish patrol boats in all the Aegean sea areas.”

Vozemberg called for a reaction from Brussels to the claims, saying that these Turkish provocations in the Aegean are challenging the sovereign rights of an EU member-state, violating the rules of good neighborly relations and violating European directives for the protection of fish stocks.