Acropolis Museum in TripAdvisor's Top 10

The Acropolis Museum in Athens ranked No 6 in TripAdvisor's annual Travelers Choice Awards for 2018, coming one spot above the Louvre in Paris and one below Madrid's Prado.

Designed by Swiss architect Bernard Tschumi and inaugurated in 2009, the building, says the review, “is as stunning as the treasures it houses.”

Topping the list of the Travelers Choice Awards for Best 25 Museums in 2018 is Paris's Musee d'Orsay, New York's National 9/11 Memorial and Museum and Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the British Museum in London.