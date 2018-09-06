Four suspects, including two teens, identified in Exarchia police attacks

Four suspects, among whom two are minors, have been identified in connection with three attacks against police in the downtown Athens area of Exarchia.

According to a Greek Police (ELAS) announcement on Thursday, the suspects are three males aged 23, 21 and 17, and a teenage girl aged 15.

They have been identified as being among groups of self-style anarchists who pelted riot police posted on the corner of Patission and Tositsa streets with Molotov cocktails, rocks, flares and other projectiles in separate attacks that took place in April, May and June of this year.

A report will be drafted on each of the suspects and forwarded to a prosecutor who will decide on any further action.