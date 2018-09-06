Rouvikonas barges into industrialists' federation HQ in Thessaloniki

An undisclosed number of members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group barged into the building housing the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece in downtown Thessaloniki on Thursday.

They unfurled a banner and scattered fliers stating that they were members of the group, which has carried out dozens such actions against perceived targets, as well as declaring “war on the war of the bosses.”

Thursday morning's action took place amid an increased police presence in the northern port city just days ahead of the launch of the Thessaloniki International Fair, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be making the keynote speech on Saturday.

The TIF, Rouvikonas said on a web post claiming responsibility for the raid, “is a public relations stunt, not because we say so, but because reality itself proves it to be so.”