After Thessaloniki raid, Rouvikonas anarchists storm ministry in Athens

Self-styled anarchists have carried out two raids in less than 24 hours, one in capital Athens and a second in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is slated on Saturday to inaugurate the annual international trade fair.

The first raid was on Thursday morning at the headquarters of the Federation of Northern Greece Industrialists and saw members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas scatter fliers and hang up a banner protesting the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which is where the government traditionally presents the budget and policy program for the year ahead.

The second incident followed a couple of hours later, with the Ministry of Agricultural Development becoming the target. Again, protesters scattered fliers throughout the building.

The TIF, Rouvikonas said on a web post claiming responsibility for the raid, “is a public relations stunt, not because we say so, but because reality itself proves it to be so.”