The Palinuro, a three-masted, iron-hulled barquentine that serves as a sail training vessel for the Italian Navy, will be anchored at the Ionian island of Cephalonia’s port of Argostoli from September 7 to 9. The public will be able to board the historic vessel for guided tours on Friday between 4 and 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.