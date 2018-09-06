Suspects detained for trying to scatter fliers from top of White Tower

Police in Thessaloniki have detained up to five suspects after they tried to scatter fliers from the top of the White Tower, a waterfront monument and one of the northern port city’s most recognizable buildings.



Earlier on Thursday, members of the anti-establishment Rouvikonas group barged into the building housing the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece in downtown Thessaloniki.



They unfurled a banner and scattered fliers stating that they were members of the group, which has carried out dozens such actions against perceived targets, as well as declaring “war on the war of the bosses.”



Thursday morning's action took place amid an increased police presence in the northern port city just days ahead of the launch of the Thessaloniki International Fair, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be making the keynote speech on Saturday.



It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.