Panigiri | Tinos | September 9

Special Event

Multipurpose culture venue Soul Food is staging a traditional “panigiri” fete to celebrate the end of a great summer season on the island of Tinos, in the Cyclades archipelago. There will be a barbecue, wine and dancing to folk music performed by a three-member ensemble with lute, violin and percussion. The festivities start at 8 p.m.

Soul Food, Giannouli Halepa, Hora, tel 2283.400.861

