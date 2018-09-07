Pompeo congratulates FYROM on 'historic' name deal with Greece

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Friday on achieving a “historic” agreement with Greece on the country's name in June this year, saying it will lead to greater security in the region.

“We congratulate you on the historic Prespa Agreement, which once implemented, will lead to greater security and prosperity for the people of Macedonia and the whole region,” he said in a statement issued on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.



“Your commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, government accountability, and anti-corruption efforts is commendable. The United States strongly supports Macedonia as it moves forward to take its place in the Euro-Atlantic family,” he added.



The deal struck between Athens and Skopje forsees changing the country's name to North Macedonia.