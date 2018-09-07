Patriarchate sets Kiev autocephaly in motion

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has begun preparations to grant independence to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from Russia, it said Friday.

In a statement, the patriarchate named two representatives who will be dispatched to discuss the process of autocephaly of Kiev from Moscow.

The issue has been a source of friction between Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill since April.

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate is the first-ranking church in Eastern Orthodoxy and the sole authority that can grant a church autocephaly.

However, Moscow has warned that the issue could lead to a schism. The two patriarchs met earlier in September in a bid to bridge the gap but to no avail.