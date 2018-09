Self-styled anarchists hurled Molotov cocktails against a riot police unit stationed at the intersection of Patision and Tositsa Streets in the Exarchia district of Athens late on Saturday, authorities said.

In a separate incident, masked youths attacked a riot police contingent guarding the headquarters of socialist PASOK on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.

One suspect has been detained in connection with the attacks. There were no reports of injuries.