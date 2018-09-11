Kostas Spyropoulos | Corfu | To October 5

In his latest solo show, Greek pop artist Kostas Spyropoulos presents “An Odyssey in the Urban Area,” a collection that explores the cityscape as a stage of social interaction and cultural output, with references to the latest trends in the urban lifestyles. His show at the Corfu Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Corfu Gallery, 72 Nikiforou Theotoki, tel 26610.257.96, www.corfugallery.com