Athens-based MATRIX Insurance & Reinsurance Brokers Group collected two major distinctions at the ACQ5 Global Awards last month, being selected as Independent Reinsurance Broker of the Year for Europe while its chief executive Dimitrios Tsesmetzoglou was chosen as the European industry’s “Gamechanger of the Year.”



The annual ACQ awards are based on online surveys conducted through more than 168,000 readers to highlight companies that stand out for their achievement, innovation and brilliance.



The Greek group’s long-term growth and profitability, its geographical expansion, the continuous upgrade of its products and services and the steady orientation toward innovative solutions are among its main advantages.



MATRIX has been rewarded by a number of the industry’s institutions for offering top-quality added-value services to its clients.



It has offices in Athens, London, Nicosia, Istanbul, Johannesburg and Lugano, expert associates in 22 countries and strong ties with academic institutions and research centers that develop innovative risk exposure management, capital adequacy, solvency rating and aggregation tools.