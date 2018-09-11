EBRD investment to rise in FYROM, Greece

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects its investment in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece to rise significantly after the two countries manage to solve the dispute regarding FYROM’s name, an EBRD official said.



“This can unlock a lot of projects... Both sides are looking into translating potential political success into very concrete investments,” EBRD Vice President Pierre Heilbronn told Reuters in an interview on Monday.



Speaking on the sidelines of a regional political and business forum in the Alpine resort of Bled, he said the deal will also increase the interest of other investors in the region.



[Reuters]