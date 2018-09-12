Fugitive tried to sneak into Greece from FYROM with baby in luggage

A 33-year-old woman who tried to cross the Evzones border station into Greece from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia with her two-month baby in her luggage is a fugitive convict, the Athens-Macedonia News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the AMNA, the Greek woman tried to slip through passport control at the border on Monday.

When customs officers inspected her luggage, they found the infant in one of her bags.

A background check on the woman revealed that she has been convicted to three years in prison for theft by a Thessaloniki court.

After fleeing Greece, the woman is believed to have been living in FYROM where she gave birth to the child.,

The baby was put into the care of the woman's relatives, according to the police