Photojournalist says demonstrator toted gun at name rally

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki has ordered a probe into a complaint filed by a photojournalist that one of the demonstrators at Saturday’s rally against Greece’s name agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia threatened him and his colleagues with a gun.

The incident allegedly occurred in front of the iconic White Tower monument after a scuffle broke out between photographers and a demonstrator who tried to snatch a camera from a female photographer.

According to the complaint, a second demonstrator then took a gun out of a bag and threatened the photographers – without however pointing the gun at them. The offenses being investigated are attempted violence, use of verbal threats and illegal arms possession.