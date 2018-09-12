Defense cooperation between US and Greece ‘expanding’

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that due to the rift in relations with Turkey, the US military is engaged in talks to expand its operations in Greece. This expansion will entail the use of more air and naval bases in the country.

The paper cited American officials who said that relations between the US and Greece are at an apex and that there are both geographical and geopolitical factors that make the latter appealing to the US military.

Moreover, the WSJ also said that US officials who visited Greece recently said both the government and the opposition are receptive to strengthening military ties, while Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that the “geography of Greece and the opportunities here are pretty significant.”

The paper noted however that the increased use of Greek resources isn’t intended to replace or hedge against the future of US operations at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.