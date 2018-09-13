Army UAV falls near Komotini, northern Greece

A Hellenic Army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell near Komotini, northern Greece, on Thursday morning, it emerged.

The SAGEM Sperwer type aircraft fell some four kilometers west of Komotini, according to local reports.

The aircraft had been on a training exercise when it crashed five minutes after takeoff, sources said.

Initial assessments indicate that a mechanical failure was to blame for the fall.

Army experts were examining the remains of the aircraft and an official statement from the armed forces was expected.

