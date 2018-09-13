ATHEX: Banks index slides again, by 6.65 pct

Bank stocks dragged the Greek benchmark down with them yet again on Thursday at Athinon Avenue, as credit sector stocks’ southbound course since the banks published their second-quarter results continues unabated – and this time the turnover was higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 678.83 points, shedding 1.66 percent from Wednesday’s 690.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.39 percent to 1,786.86 points.

The banks index slumped 6.65 percent, with Eurobank falling 7.03 percent, Alpha giving up 6.51 percent, Piraeus conceding 6.47 percent and National decreasing 5.89 percent. They were followed by Sarantis, which ended down 3.66 percent, and Hellenic Petroleum, which dropped 3.22 percent. Coca-Cola HBC advanced 0.84 percent, Motor Oil improved 0.74 percent and Mytilineos grew 0.71 percent.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 70 recorded losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 42 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index climbed 0.22 percent to close at 73.95 points.