From January 2019, and for the following three years, some 200,000 scientists and freelance professionals will begin paying social security contributions toward their auxiliary pensions and their retirement lump sums, which have been pending for almost two years.

The decision to reduce contributions, which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced recently and which the Labor Ministry explained yesterday, will apply retroactively, so that along with their contributions for January 2019 the first of the scientists’ and freelance professionals’ 36 tranches will also be due.

Minister Effie Achtsioglou said the other 1.25 million workers who are not on a salary will next year continue to pay the minimum contributions that will remain unchanged or be reduced. Nevertheless all non-salary workers will pay contributions on 100 percent of their taxable incomes.