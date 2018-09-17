WHAT’S ON |

 
Eros Ramazzotti | Athens | September 27

Popular Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti will be playing a show at the indoor sports arena in Neo Faliro on September 27 as part of a tour promoting his new album, “Vita Ce N'e.” Ramazzotti will also perform crowd-pleasers from older albums. Tickets start at 40 euros on www.viva.gr. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Arena, Neo Faliro

