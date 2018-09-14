Furlough requests by brother of futigive Paleocostas rejected

Nikos Paleocostas, a convicted serial robber and brother of the fugitive Vassilis Paleocostas (known for making two dramatic helicopter escapes from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison), has made 12 appeals for furlough, it emerged on Friday.

The inmate, who is in prison in Patra, has the right to apply for furlough but all his applications have been rejected.



His most recent appeal was initially approved in July, according to the newspaper Ethnos.

However, it was subsequently revoked by a prosecutor and he was prevented from leaving the prison, according to reports.