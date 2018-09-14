ATHEX: Recovery at last for bank stock index

The overselling of Greek stocks – especially banks – in previous days and the positive mood on markets across Europe helped assure the benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended a bit higher than it started on Friday, at the end of another losing week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 681.69 points, adding 0.42 percent to Thursday’s 678.83 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.89 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.50 percent to 1,795.87 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 1.35 percent.

The banks index staged a much-needed 2.62 percent rebound, although not on the turnover required to convince observers the most important ATHEX stocks are past the worst yet. Alpha jumped 4.16 percent, Piraeus improved 3.67 percent, Eurobank rose 1.68 percent and National edged up 0.46 percent.

Aegean Air grew 2.64 percent and Hellenic Exchanges increased 2.14 percent, while Jumbo fell 2.02 percent.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 41 took losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s 68.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.12 percent to close at 73.86 points.